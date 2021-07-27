Almost 650K Quebecers have jumped on COVID-19 vaccine lottery bandwagon

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers are showing enthusiasm for the province’s Loto-Québec COVID-19 vaccine lottery with 644,029 people registering since Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Registration got off to a rocky start on Sunday, with the site experiencing technical difficulties leaving some unable to register. By 8 a.m. the next day, however, more than 360,000 people had signed up.

Officials said Monday, the Loto-Québec website is seeing 20 times its usual traffic.

Any Quebecer who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can participate in the lottery.

There will be four draws worth $150,000 each, held every Friday throughout the month of August. A grand prize of $1 million will be decided on Sept. 18 for those who are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

5:07 COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery – Jul 16, 2021

Children aged 12-17 will have their own lottery with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 in school bursaries.

When the government first announced its plans for a lottery earlier this month, it said it hoped the initiative would encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get a shot.

Read more: Technical difficulties on first day to register in Quebec vaccination lottery

The province is aiming to have 75 per cent of its eligible population fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of August.

To date, Quebec’s Institut Nationale de Santé Publique says that 63.4 per cent of those over the age of 12 are adequately vaccinated.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Alessia Maratta

Advertisement