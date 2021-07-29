Carleton Place man killed in collision on Highway 7 in Ottawa: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Ottawa said a Carleton Place man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7.

OPP said they responded to the crash near Hazeldean Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said the car left the roadway, rolled and crossed the grass median before stopping in the westbound lanes of Highway 7.

OPP said the 32-year-old driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes remain closed Thursday morning, as is one eastbound lane, while OPP collision investigators survey the scene. A detour has been set up.

