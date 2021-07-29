Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Arthur’ cartoon cancelled after 25-season run

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:20 am
Arthur and Buster are shown in this scene from 'Arthur.'. View image in full screen
Arthur and Buster are shown in this scene from 'Arthur.'. Arthur Read/Twitter

Arthur the A-A-R-D-V-A-R-K has been C-A-N-C-E-L-L-E-D, according to one of the original developers of the PBS Kids TV show.

The final season of the long-running children’s series will air in 2022, show creator Kathy Waugh said on the Finding DW podcast.

Read more: ‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married

Waugh told the Arthur-focused podcast that the show held a wrap party two years ago and is no longer in production.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The educational TV show follows Arthur the aardvark, his little sister DW and their friends, in a series based on the popular books created by Marc Brown in 1976.

Story continues below advertisement

The show was the longest-running animated series for children in history. It peaked in the 1990s and remains particularly popular among nostalgic millennials, who have repurposed it into various memes in recent years.

“The generation that’s currently posting these things definitely grew up with the show and a lot of the themes that the show tackled kind of grander life lessons, bigger topics that people still deal with throughout their lives,” Adam Downer, an associate editor at Know Your Meme, told TIME last year.

“Arthur is one of those formative learning shows that everyone watched as a kid and still remembers.”

Fans shared the so-called “Arthur fist” meme to express their anger at the show’s cancellation this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others posted memes of Arthur’s little sister, DW, standing behind a fence in fancy sunglasses.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

The official Arthur Twitter account, which is run by PBS, also reminded fans that the show will live on through reruns.

with files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arthur tagPBS tagArthur animated series tagarthur cancelled tagarthur fist tagarthur memes tagarthur show tagArthur TV show tagpbs kids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers