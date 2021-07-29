SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

American Sunisa Lee tops Olympic podium in women’s all-around gymnastics

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 9:16 am
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

American gymnast Sunisa Lee captured Olympic gold in the women’s individual all-around gymnastics event — a win marked by the absence of her teammate Simone Biles.

Lee topped the podium with a combined score of 57.433 across the vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor routine.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade won the silver with a score of 57.298 and Angelina Melnikova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, won bronze.

Andrade’s win marks Brazil’s first-ever medal in women’s gymnastics.

Read more: Simone Biles withdraws from all-around gymnastics competition at Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Brooklyn Moors came in 15th place. Another Canadian gymnast, Ellie Black, didn’t participate in the event after spraining her ankle on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s Ellie Black withdraws from Olympic gymnastics all-around competition

Considered heir apparent to Biles, 18-year-old Lee had her moment arrive sooner than expected.

Biles, winner of every all-around competition she entered since 2013, threw the fight for the Olympic gold wide open when she decided not to defend her Rio Games all-around title having dropped out of the team event on Tuesday after one poor vault citing the need to focus on her mental health.

She watched the event from the sidelines on Thursday.

-with files from Reuters

Related News
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagGymnastics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagsimone biles tagSunisa Lee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers