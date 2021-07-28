Menu

Crime

5 suspects sought after 15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times, robbed in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 8:41 pm
One of the images police released of the suspects. View image in full screen
One of the images police released of the suspects. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say officers are looking to identify five suspects wanted after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times and robbed earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they were called to the area of Bay and Hagerman streets, just south of Dundas Street, at 12:13 a.m. on July 6 for reports of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by five men with whom he had an earlier verbal dispute.

The boy was allegedly attacked by the group, stabbed multiple times and robbed of personal items. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man sought after woman repeatedly punched in the face and robbed in Toronto, police say

The suspects then fled in a black four-door sedan, police said.

Police described all of the suspects as having a slim build. One was reportedly wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, white shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

The second suspect was described as wearing a black baseball cap, black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police said the third suspect was wearing a black sweater, black pants and white shoes, while the fourth suspect wore a black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

The last man was reportedly wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

“They are all considered armed, violent and dangerous,” the news release said.

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

