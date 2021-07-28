Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal Canadiens land defenceman David Savard, forward Mike Hoffman in free agency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 8:11 pm

The Montreal Canadiens added experience to their lineup Wednesday, signing defenceman David Savard and forward Mike Hoffman in free agency.

The Habs signed the 30-year-old Savard to a four-year deal with an average annual value of US$3.5 million.

He comes to Montreal from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup last month.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia to 4-year contract extension worth US$13.6M

Hoffman got a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of US$4.5 million per season.

The 31-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) with the St. Louis Blues last season.

Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said last week that he was looking to fill big minutes in the lineup with the team’s captain and veteran defenceman Shea Weber out for at least the next season with a series of serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Habs captain Shea Weber’s career may be over due to injuries: GM

The Canadiens lost a key piece of their lineup Wednesday, with free agent centre Phillip Danault signing a six-year deal with the L.A. Kings.

Danault’s deal has an annual average value of US$5.5 million.

The 28-year-old from Victoriaville, Que., had five goals and 19 assists for the Habs in the regular season last year and added another four (one goal, three assists) in the playoffs.

Read more: Danault leaving Canadiens, signs 6-year, $33-million deal with Kings

 

The Canadiens also made several depth signings on Wednesday, including forward Cederic Paquette.

The 27-year-old centre from Gaspe, Que., inked a one-year, US$950,000 contract. He spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) in 38 regular-season games.

Montreal also brought in defenceman Chris Wideman on a one-year, $750,000 deal, added defenceman Louie Belpedio on a one-year, two-way contract, and signed forward Jean-Sebastian Dea to a one-year, two-way contract.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau, Montreal Canadiens sponsors denouncing controversial draft pick' Trudeau, Montreal Canadiens sponsors denouncing controversial draft pick
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagNHL Free Agency tagMike Hoffman tagDavid Savard tagCederic Paquette tagPhilllip Danault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers