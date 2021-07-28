Montreal Canadiens land defenceman David Savard, forward Mike Hoffman in free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens added experience to their lineup Wednesday, signing defenceman David Savard and forward Mike Hoffman in free agency.

The Habs signed the 30-year-old Savard to a four-year deal with an average annual value of US$3.5 million.

He comes to Montreal from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup last month.

Hoffman got a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of US$4.5 million per season.

The 31-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) with the St. Louis Blues last season.

Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said last week that he was looking to fill big minutes in the lineup with the team’s captain and veteran defenceman Shea Weber out for at least the next season with a series of serious injuries.

The Canadiens lost a key piece of their lineup Wednesday, with free agent centre Phillip Danault signing a six-year deal with the L.A. Kings.

Danault’s deal has an annual average value of US$5.5 million.

The 28-year-old from Victoriaville, Que., had five goals and 19 assists for the Habs in the regular season last year and added another four (one goal, three assists) in the playoffs.

The Canadiens also made several depth signings on Wednesday, including forward Cederic Paquette.

The 27-year-old centre from Gaspe, Que., inked a one-year, US$950,000 contract. He spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) in 38 regular-season games.

Montreal also brought in defenceman Chris Wideman on a one-year, $750,000 deal, added defenceman Louie Belpedio on a one-year, two-way contract, and signed forward Jean-Sebastian Dea to a one-year, two-way contract.

