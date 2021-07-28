SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Travel to B.C.’s Central Okanagan discouraged amid surging COVID-19 cases

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials announce Central Okanagan restrictions following COVID-19 surge' B.C. officials announce Central Okanagan restrictions following COVID-19 surge
WATCH: On a teleconference call Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce new Central Okanagan COVID-19 restrictions for Interior Health.

British Columbia health officials are discouraging travel to the province’s Central Okanagan, amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Interior Health interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock announced the change in guidance as she declared an outbreak and announced new restrictions for the region during a teleconference Wednesday.

The region includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Read more: B.C. officials announce Central Okanagan restrictions following COVID-19 surge in Interior Health

“We know this is a very busy time here in the Okanagan, we have many people coming in to the Okanagan — travellers to do tourism,” Pollock said.

“We are at this time discouraging any non-essential travel outside the Central Okanagan (by residents) or to the Central Okanagan (by visitors) unless individuals are fully immunized. We ask that individuals, if they are going to come to the Central Okanagan, check before they come.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. revamps its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to target the unvaccinated' B.C. revamps its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to target the unvaccinated
B.C. revamps its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to target the unvaccinated

There have been 240 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan in the past week, which makes up more than half of the province’s cases.

Pollock said the “vast majority” of cases were in people aged 20 to 40 years old, and who were unimmunized or partially immunized.

COVID-19 vaccination rates have lagged in B.C.’s Interior.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. targeting nearly 1 million eligible people who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccine

In the Central Okanagan, where the daily case rate has climbed over 20 per 100,000 people, about 75 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose, and 57 per cent have been fully immunized.

Provincewide, 80.8 per cent of people have had a first dose, while 63.2 per cent have been fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know by controlling this growth of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan, we’re also helping out the rest of our health authority and as well the rest of the province from any trickle-down effects of this increase in cases,” Pollock said.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Henry backs proof of COVID-19 vaccination for businesses' Dr. Henry backs proof of COVID-19 vaccination for businesses
Dr. Henry backs proof of COVID-19 vaccination for businesses

British Columbia lifted restrictions on non-essential travel within the province in mid-June and began welcoming travellers from elsewhere in Canada on July 1.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new travel guidance did not apply to children under 12 who are not vaccinated.

“We’re not seeing transmission in children, and we know that the risk is really in the family unit,” she said.

“There are really important reasons why people need to get a break from smoky skies and wildfires and all kinds of other things,” Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pollock added that the region was already facing poor air quality from wildfires and a new heat warning ahead of the weekend.

Read more: Some restaurants, pubs in Kelowna temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 tests

Pollock said the Big White resort was not in the Central Okanagan area covered by the new restrictions, but that health officials were in close contact with the operator about how it could support efforts to curb virus transmission.

Other new restrictions implemented in the Central Okanagan include mandatory masks in indoor public places, moving gatherings outdoors, reduced capacity for indoor venues and the return of COVID-19 safety plans for bars and restaurants.

The province is also cutting the interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 28 days.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOkanagan tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagCOVID travel tagOkanagan travel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers