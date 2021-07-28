Danault leaving Canadiens, signs 6-year, $33-million deal with Kings

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens’ free-agent centre Phillip Danault has signed a six-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

His new deal will have an annual salary-cap hit of $5.5 million.

The 28-year-old recently helped the Habs reach the Stanley Cup final, scoring five playoff goals.

After posting five goals and 24 points in 53 regular season games, he added one goal and four points in 22 playoff games.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound centre has played 392 career regular-season games with the Habs and Chicago Blackhawks.

The native of Victoriaville has 199 points, including 55 goals.

Since being acquired by Montreal from Chicago in the 2015-16 season, Danault has led the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge with a plus-minus of plus-47, and has won 3,083 faceoffs.

Drafted 26th by the Blackhawks in 2011, Danault scored one goal and five points in 32 NHL games for Chicago.