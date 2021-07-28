Menu

Crime

New Brunswick RCMP charge Campbellton man with 2nd-degree murder after body found

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 3:02 pm
A 48-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after a body was found in Campbellton, N.B., on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A 48-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after a body was found in Campbellton, N.B., on Tuesday. File / Global News

The New Brunswick RCMP has charged a man with second-degree murder, after the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered in Campbellton on Tuesday.

Police launched the investigation after the victim, now identified as Serge Chamberlain of Campbellton, was found lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent early that morning.

Read more: Man found dead in Campbellton; New Brunswick RCMP investigating as ‘suspicious’

In a release Wednesday, the RCMP said officers found a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School. He was taken into custody, though at the time police said they were still trying to figure out whether the man was involved in the suspicious death.

Trending Stories

Ronald Savoy, 48, appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court Wednesday morning and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
