New Brunswick RCMP charge Campbellton man with 2nd-degree murder after body found

The New Brunswick RCMP has charged a man with second-degree murder, after the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered in Campbellton on Tuesday.

Police launched the investigation after the victim, now identified as Serge Chamberlain of Campbellton, was found lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent early that morning.

In a release Wednesday, the RCMP said officers found a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School. He was taken into custody, though at the time police said they were still trying to figure out whether the man was involved in the suspicious death.

Ronald Savoy, 48, appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court Wednesday morning and was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 4.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.