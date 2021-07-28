SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Casino Rama to reopen Thursday after being closed for nearly 16 months due to COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 3:48 pm
A sign for Casino Rama is seen in this Aug. 18, 2003 photo. View image in full screen
A sign for Casino Rama is seen in this Aug. 18, 2003 photo. Andrew Stawicki / Getty Images

Casino Rama in Orillia, Ont., will begin to reopen on Thursday after being closed for roughly 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will reopen in three phases, the first of which will see the gaming floor reopen to visitors with capacity limits.

Read more: Great Canadian Gaming to reopen 11 casinos Friday as Ontario moves to Step 3

“We’ve determined that we can accommodate 1,000 guests at a time,” Rob Mitchell, the communications and public affairs director at Gateway Casinos Ontario, said.

“The second phase will be the hotel and resort, so that’s the spa and the restaurants attached to the hotel.”

Mitchell said the target date to reopen Rama’s hotel and resort is Aug. 19. The final phase of Rama’s reopening, he added, will include the live concerts and entertainment centre.

When Casino Rama reopens Thursday, Mitchell said masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be in place.

“When you’re sitting at a machine, the two machines next to you will be down,” he said. “If that’s not the case, there will be a Plexiglas barrier.”

Read more: Ontario to enter Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days earlier than expected

Mitchell said the pandemic has had an “enormous impact” on the hospitality industry and that Casino Rama has been hit hard because it’s a hotel with live entertainment.

“We fell into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening protocol, so we’ve been shuttered essentially for 16 months,” Mitchell added.

He said Casino Rama is excited to be welcoming back guests and that employees are excited to be back at work.

“There’s just a real vibe of enthusiasm and excitement, and it’s almost a homecoming,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening' Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening
Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening – Jul 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
