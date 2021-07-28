Watermain work on Thursday may cause discoloured water for some London residents: city

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t fret if the water coming out of your tap looks a bit off on Thursday, officials with the City of London say.

Residents are being advised that any potential discolouration from rust will only be temporary, and that watermain improvements at Maitland and Regent streets will be to blame.

The work, which will see a new watermain chamber installed underneath the intersection, may cause water supplied to nearby residents to appear slightly yellow or orange.

“The affected area will be generally bordered by Huron Street to the north, Horton Street to the south, Richmond Street to the west and Highbury Avenue to the east,” a statement from the city reads.

“The work will alter the normal direction of water flow in numerous watermains, which has the potential to release particles of rust from the interior surfaces of older, cast iron pipes,”

Discolouration is only anticipated to occur on Thursday, according to the city, and staff will be working to discharge any discoloured water.

The watermain being worked on dates from the 1960s, according to the city, and is one of the main lines that feeds water into London from Lake Huron.

Work at the intersection is slated to continue up to the end of October, according to the city’s online road construction portal.

Those seeing water pressure or discolouration issues after Thursday are asked to contact 519-661-4739 or report the issue through the Service London webpage.

