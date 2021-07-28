Guelph man charged in cross-border child luring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 29-year-old man has been charged following a child luring investigation with authorities in the United States.

The investigation began on June 29 between officers with Guelph police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Owatonna Police Department in the state of Minnesota.

Guelph police said while chatting online with someone believed to be a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday, a man allegedly sent explicit images of himself.

The teenager was actually an undercover police officer and the man was arrested in Guelph’s north end.

The suspect has been charged with luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Guelph police have not identified the accused, but he has been released with several conditions and a court date scheduled for Nov. 5.

