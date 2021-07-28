Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Guelph man charged in cross-border child luring investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 10:42 am
Guelph police have arrested a 29-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 29-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 29-year-old man has been charged following a child luring investigation with authorities in the United States.

The investigation began on June 29 between officers with Guelph police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Owatonna Police Department in the state of Minnesota.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest former Waterloo man after child luring investigation

Guelph police said while chatting online with someone believed to be a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday, a man allegedly sent explicit images of himself.

Trending Stories

The teenager was actually an undercover police officer and the man was arrested in Guelph’s north end.

The suspect has been charged with luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Guelph police have not identified the accused, but he has been released with several conditions and a court date scheduled for Nov. 5.

Click to play video: 'Predators could be playing online games with your child' Predators could be playing online games with your child
Predators could be playing online games with your child – Aug 22, 2019
