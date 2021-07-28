SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders to square off in first election debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 7:48 am
This composite image of three photographs shows, from left to right, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader and Premier Iain Rankin; Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston; and Nova Scotia New Democratic Party Leader Gary Burrill. View image in full screen
This composite image of three photographs shows, from left to right, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader and Premier Iain Rankin; Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston; and Nova Scotia New Democratic Party Leader Gary Burrill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan, Ted Pritchard

Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders are getting ready for the first face-to-face confrontation of the provincial election campaign tonight.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will square off in a 90-minute debate to be broadcast on CBC.

Health care, the economy, housing shortages and long-term care are expected to be among the most hotly contested issues.

Health care, the economy, housing shortages and long-term care are expected to be among the most hotly contested issues.

Meanwhile, all parties will have to finalize their slate of candidates by the 2 p.m. local time deadline set by Elections Nova Scotia.

They will be looking to field candidates in all 55 provincial ridings.

Nova Scotians go to the polls on Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
