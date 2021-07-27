SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Alberta, as 134 new cases reported Tuesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Living with COVID-19 in Alberta: what does the future hold?' Living with COVID-19 in Alberta: what does the future hold?
WATCH ABOVE: With low case numbers and a large portion of the population vaccinated against COVID-19, many Albertans are getting reacquainted with having fun. But health experts warn, the good times may not stick around. Morgan Black reports.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to increase, up to 1,173 active cases Tuesday from 1,083 a day earlier.

Alberta reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, from 5,428 tests. The province’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.99 per cent.

Read more: 90% of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated, feds say

Of the 1,173 active cases, 725 are in the Calgary zone, 211 are in the Edmonton zone, 92 are in the South zone, 80 are in the North zone, 63 are in the Central zone and two are in an unknown zone.

There are 82 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 21 of them in intensive care.

Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the province’s death toll from the disease to 2,325.

Read more: As Canada hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone, reducing barriers to access key: experts

As of July 26, 75.5 per cent of Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.9 per cent of eligible Albertans are now fully vaccinated with two doses.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health took to Twitter Tuesday to say that less than half of Albertans 20 to 29 years old are fully vaccinated — “a number we need to increase.”

“Vaccines save lives, and even younger Albertans need the protection that comes with getting vaccinates,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

All Albertans 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Details on how to book an appointment can be found online or by calling Health Link at 811.

