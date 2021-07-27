Charges laid after motorcyclists clocked at 200 km/h: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their 20s have been charged after allegedly riding their motorcycles at speeds of upwards of 200 kilometres per hour.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said northwest division members were conducting patrols in the area of St. Albert Trail and 128 Avenue when they saw two motorcycles heading south at a high rate of speed.

Police said laser radar clocked the motorcyclists at 134 km/h.

Officers attempted to stay close to the motorcycles, but said both riders went through a red light at 130 Avenue, travelling about 150 km/h.

Instead of following the motorcycles, police said they called in Air 1, which tracked the suspects from the sky.

The motorcyclists were followed by air down Yellowhead Trail and onto 170 Street where they stopped at a red light.

Police said ground members pulled up behind the motorcycles, which then took off through another red light and headed south. Police said the riders were going 200 km/h at this point.

Air 1 continued to follow the motorcyclists from the air, watching as police said they ran multiple more red lights and continued to drive at dangerous speeds.

The riders eventually stopped at a home in northwest Edmonton and parked the bikes in a garage, according to police.

One of the men was found in the backyard and the other surrendered to officers, police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Police searched the home and seized both motorcycles, riding gear and brass knuckles.

Gayath Al Brmawi, 24, and MHD Yasin Souidan, 20, are charged with criminal flight and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Soudan is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.