COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Tuesday.

In a release, the province said the two cases are in Eastern Zone and both are related to travel.

That brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to nine, and there are no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,243 tests for the virus the day before.

As of Monday, 1,303,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 569,593 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,143 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,107 resolved cases.

