Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated' Trudeau says vaccines push to continue as majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the government would continue to push, alongside provinces and territories, people to get a COVID-19 vaccine after a recent national health report showed a majority of cases was among the unvaccinated. The report showed 89.8 per cent of all cases since December have been among those who have not received a vaccine.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Tuesday.

In a release, the province said the two cases are in Eastern Zone and both are related to travel.

That brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to nine, and there are no hospitalizations.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reporting 1 new case from past 3 days

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,243 tests for the virus the day before.

Trending Stories

As of Monday, 1,303,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 569,593 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,143 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,107 resolved cases.

N.S. teachers union releases report showing number of COVID-19 exposure locations – Jul 15, 2021
