COVID-19: N.S. reporting 1 new case from past 3 days

Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 over the past three days, and no new recoveries.

The province is no longer providing daily case data on weekends, and will be releasing the information on Mondays.

In a release, the province says the single new case since Friday is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

That brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to 13, and no hospitalizations.

According to the provincial data, 75.4 per cent of the entire population has received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

