Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 1 new case from past 3 days

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 11:58 am
Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 over the past three days, and no new recoveries.

The province is no longer providing daily case data on weekends, and will be releasing the information on Mondays.

Read more: COVID-19 no longer top issue facing Canadians ahead of possible election: poll

In a release, the province says the single new case since Friday is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

That brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to 13, and no hospitalizations.

According to the provincial data, 75.4 per cent of the entire population has received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

