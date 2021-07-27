SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins judo bronze for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 5:34 am
Catherine Pinard-Beauchemin of Team Canada defeats Anriquelis Barrios of Team Venezuela during the Women’s Judo 63kg Contest for Bronze Medal B on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
Catherine Pinard-Beauchemin of Team Canada defeats Anriquelis Barrios of Team Venezuela during the Women’s Judo 63kg Contest for Bronze Medal B on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won bronze for Canada in women’s 63kg judo at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beauchemin-Pinard, from Montreal, was competing in her second Olympics. She defeated Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela in a hard-fought match that went into three minutes of Golden Score sudden death overtime.

Trending Stories

She becomes Canada’s second woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. The first was Jessica Klimkait in the 57kg weight category, just a day before.

Read more: Canada’s Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze at Tokyo Olympics

