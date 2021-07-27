Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins judo bronze for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won bronze for Canada in women’s 63kg judo at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beauchemin-Pinard, from Montreal, was competing in her second Olympics. She defeated Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela in a hard-fought match that went into three minutes of Golden Score sudden death overtime.

She becomes Canada’s second woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. The first was Jessica Klimkait in the 57kg weight category, just a day before.

