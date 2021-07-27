While you were sleeping: How Canada performed Monday, Tuesday at Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada scored multiple medals once again at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, including the first ever for the women’s softball team and another top prize in swimming.

Here’s how Canada has performed so far in events spanning from Monday evening to Tuesday morning Eastern time.

Softball

Canada finally broke its medal drought in Olympic softball Tuesday, battling occasional rain to win the bronze against Mexico in a 3-2 nailbiter in Tokyo.

It’s the first ever Olympic medal for Canada in the sport, which was dropped from the Olympics after the 2008 Games in Beijing. The sport isn’t set to return for future Olympics, making this Canada’s last shot for the podium.

Canada came out of the gate strong Tuesday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mexico quickly answered with a single run at the top of the third before tying it up in the fifth.

Kelsey Harshman later hit a sacrificial pop fly in that same inning, going out while allowing Janet Leung to score the game-winning run.

Members of team Canada celebrate after defeating Mexico in a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Swimming

Kylie Masse won Canada’s latest swimming medal, taking silver in the women’s 100-metre backstroke.

The LaSalle, Ont., native posted a time of 57.72 seconds in the event final Tuesday, just a fraction of a second behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, who took the gold. Regan Smith of the United States took the bronze.

Elsewhere, Penny Oleksiak qualified for the final in the women’s 200-metre freestyle with a fourth-place semifinal finish, while Summer McIntosh was edged out by placing fifth in her semifinal swim.

Sydney Pickrem will also advance to the final in the 200-metre individual medley after placing fourth in the semifinal.

Canada bags gold medal in swimming, first medal in judo at Tokyo Olympics

Beach Volleyball

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson knocked down Argentina in the women’s preliminary round 2-0, bouncing back from their defeat to China on Saturday. They’ll next face Brazil on Thursday.

Judo

Catherine Pinard-Beauchemin made it into the semifinal of the women’s 63 kg weight class judo competition, after defeating opponents from Denmark and Austria in the elimination rounds and Brazil’s Ketleyn Quadros in the quarterfinal.

Pinard-Beauchemin later lost that match, falling to France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou, but still qualified for the bronze medal match against Venezuela’s Anriquelis Barrios.

Rugby Sevens

Canada scored its first win of the Games in men’s rugby sevens, defeating Japan 36-12 and securing a place in the quarter-final against New Zealand.

Sailing

Canada placed 18th in the first of three races in the women’s 49er FX skiff event, then finished seventh in the second race before a 15th-place finish in the third.

In the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy event, Sarah Douglas finished eighth and 24th in her two races of the day.

Tom Ramshaw then finished 13th in his first race of the day in the men’s one-person heavyweight dinghy event, but his second race was delayed due to weather.

Canada later finished last in the first of three races in the men’s 49er skiff event, with two more races to come.

Wiping out barriers: Teen Olympians dominate, inspire in women's skateboarding

Diving

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay started off strong but ultimately missed out on a medal by a fraction of a point, placing fourth in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform dive.

Archery

Crispin Duenas bested both Moldova’s Dan Olaru and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Rumamn Shana in the men’s individual elimination rounds, sending him to the next round on Saturday.

However, Stephanie Barrett was eliminated by Turkey’s Yasemin Anagoz in the women’s individual round, with a score of 6-2.

Table Tennis

Mo Zhang fell to China’s Meng Chen in the women’s singles round of 16 by a score of 4-1.

Weightlifting

Tali Darsigny finished first in Group B of the women’s 59 kg weight class, though unfortunately will not advance to a medal round.

Cycling

The gruelling women’s cross country mountain bike race saw Catherine Pendrel place 18th, followed by Haley Smith at the back of the pack who was unable to finish.

Triathlon

In the women’s individual triathlon, Canada’s Amelie Kretz finished 15th while Joanna Brown fell out of the race before it transitioned to the run.

Canoe Slalom

In the women’s kayak semifinal race, Florence Maheu finished 23rd in a field of 24, ending her Tokyo Olympics journey.

