Money

WestJet signs code-share agreement with KLM

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2021 9:35 pm
A passenger checks in at a Westjet counter at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
A passenger checks in at a Westjet counter at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet Airlines has expanded an existing code-share agreement with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The Calgary-based airline says it will now be able to market flights operated by KLM, which it says means WestJet travellers will be able to easily transfer through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to 18 European cities.

WestJet says the code-share agreement builds on the airline’s new non-stop service between Calgary and Amsterdam, operating twice weekly beginning Aug. 5 and increasing to three times weekly on Sept. 9.

The new flights to Amsterdam are part of the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner program, which started flights to Europe in 2019 with routes to Paris, London and Dublin.

Code-share agreements allow airlines to sell tickets to places they don’t fly to on flights operated by a partner airline, and they allow airlines to increase their market presence and make it more convenient for travellers to fly with them.

KLM already had a code-share agreement with WestJet that allowed the Dutch airline to sell tickets on flights operated by WestJet in Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
