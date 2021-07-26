Menu

Canada

Yamamoto among players to receive qualifying offers from Edmonton Oilers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2021 6:22 pm
WATCH ABOVE; Some recent videos about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers extended qualifying offers to forwards Tyler Benson, Cooper Marody and Kailer Yamamoto as well as goalie Stuart Skinner on Sunday.

Benson, 23, has one assist in seven career NHL games. He was selected in the second round. No. 23 overall, in 2016.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Tyler Benson.

Click to play video: 'Tyler Benson to make his debut with Edmonton Oilers' Tyler Benson to make his debut with Edmonton Oilers
READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers select offensive forward Xavier Bourgault in 1st round of NHL entry draft 

Marody, 24,was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and has appeared in six career NHL contests.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Cooper Marody.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers prospect hitting the right notes, both on and off the ice' Edmonton Oilers prospect hitting the right notes, both on and off the ice
Edmonton Oilers prospect hitting the right notes, both on and off the ice – Sep 21, 2018

READ MORE: NHL Draft Day 2: Luca Munzenberger headlines Edmonton Oilers’ picks 

The 22-year-old Yamamoto had eight goals and 13 assists in 52 games with Edmonton last season. The ’17 draft pick has 20 goals and 32 assists in 105 career NHL contests.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Kailer Yamamoto.

Click to play video: '19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game' 19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game
19-year-old Kailer Yamamoto’s first Oilers game – Oct 4, 2017

Skinner, 22, played in one game with Edmonton last year. He was drafted by the Oilers in 2017.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Stuart Skinner.

Click to play video: 'One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner' One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner
One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner – Jun 29, 2017

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers announce 2-year deal for goalie Mike Smith 

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fans’ excitement for the Edmonton Oilers being in the 2021 NHL playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs' Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs
© 2021 The Canadian Press
