Economy

Greater Vancouver real estate record broken with new $42M private sale

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 6:42 pm
The Belmont Estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood.
The Belmont Estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

A new Greater Vancouver real estate record has been broken with a new private sale recently.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said the sale of the Belmont Estate is now the region’s highest single-family residential sale on a single lot.

A listing for the property says the sale price was $58,000,000.

B.C. Assessment shows a sale for the home occurred on July 9. It was a cash sale for $42,000,000.

“Belmont Estate represents an iconic piece of Vancouver history,” Christa Frosch, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said in a release. “From the moment it was listed, it attracted steady local and global buyer enquiries, a reflection of the property’s pedigree, as well as enduring, underlying consumer confidence in Vancouver real estate.

“Ultimately, this bespoke estate was purchased by Canadian buyers. It is truly one of the most exceptional residential offerings, not only in Vancouver but in all of Canada and beyond.”

Read more: Demand for Metro Vancouver real estate remains high as prices grow, board says

The house on Belmont Avenue is situated on 1.28 acres and is 21,977 square feet in size.

It has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, indoor pool and sauna, six-car garage and a private entrance in the in-law’s suite.

The three-level garden is inspired by the gardens of The Palace of Versaille in Paris, according to Sotheby’s, and includes Indigenous, mature sequoia trees, golden spruce, maples and a hobby orchard.

14
The view from the Belmont Estate.
The view from the Belmont Estate. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
24
A look at the decoration inside the Belmont Estate in Vancouver.
A look at the decoration inside the Belmont Estate in Vancouver. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
34
A look at the staircase inside the Belmont Estate.
A look at the staircase inside the Belmont Estate. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
44
The view from the Belmont Estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood.
The view from the Belmont Estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
