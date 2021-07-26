Greater Vancouver real estate record broken with new $42M private sale

Send this page to someone via email

A new Greater Vancouver real estate record has been broken with a new private sale recently.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said the sale of the Belmont Estate is now the region’s highest single-family residential sale on a single lot.

A listing for the property says the sale price was $58,000,000.

B.C. Assessment shows a sale for the home occurred on July 9. It was a cash sale for $42,000,000.

“Belmont Estate represents an iconic piece of Vancouver history,” Christa Frosch, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said in a release. “From the moment it was listed, it attracted steady local and global buyer enquiries, a reflection of the property’s pedigree, as well as enduring, underlying consumer confidence in Vancouver real estate.

“Ultimately, this bespoke estate was purchased by Canadian buyers. It is truly one of the most exceptional residential offerings, not only in Vancouver but in all of Canada and beyond.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Hot spring real estate markets across B.C. Hot spring real estate markets across B.C – Apr 8, 2021

The house on Belmont Avenue is situated on 1.28 acres and is 21,977 square feet in size.

It has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, indoor pool and sauna, six-car garage and a private entrance in the in-law’s suite.

The three-level garden is inspired by the gardens of The Palace of Versaille in Paris, according to Sotheby’s, and includes Indigenous, mature sequoia trees, golden spruce, maples and a hobby orchard.

1 4 View image in gallery mode The view from the Belmont Estate. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada 2 4 View image in gallery mode A look at the decoration inside the Belmont Estate in Vancouver. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada 3 4 View image in gallery mode A look at the staircase inside the Belmont Estate. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada 4 4 View image in gallery mode The view from the Belmont Estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada