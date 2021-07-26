Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

49 affordable homes to be built in London, Ont. after $10.8 million funding announced

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2021 6:27 pm
The federal government also announced an investment of $11.6 million to build a 65-unit apartment complex at 191 Commissioners Road West, where 33 units will be allocated to vulnerable individuals and those on London's housing waitlist. View image in full screen
The federal government also announced an investment of $11.6 million to build a 65-unit apartment complex at 191 Commissioners Road West, where 33 units will be allocated to vulnerable individuals and those on London's housing waitlist. CMHC/Twitter

A new set of affordable housing units will be created in London, Ont., following an announcement Monday.

Mayor Ed Holder along with MP for London West, Kate Young, MP for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos and Adam Vaughan, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced $10.8 million to create an estimated 49 new affordable homes through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

Read more: Affordable housing units open in London’s east end

The housing units will support those in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness or living in temporary shelters.

“We have seen how COVID-19 has worsened existing housing and homelessness challenges,” said Kate Young, MP for London West. “The funding (will) provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing for vulnerable individuals and families.”

Story continues below advertisement

The funding is in addition to the Government of Canada’s previous investment of $7.5 million through the first phase of the RHI to support the creation of 61 housing units in London.

The federal government also announced an investment of $11.6 million to build a 65-unit apartment complex at 191 Commissioners Road West.

Trending Stories

This project, proposed by P.A.M. Gardens Non-profit Housing, will provide a mix of affordable and market rent units, including 33 allocated to vulnerable individuals and those on London’s housing waitlist.

The funding for 191 Commissioners Road West is being delivered through CMHC’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Read more: $40.1M in federal funding going towards maintaining, renovating affordable housing in London, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve made it our goal in London to achieve functional zero for chronic homelessness within five years, and these types of strategic investments are what’s going to help us get there,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

An additional $1.5 billion for the RHI was recently announced to create 4,500 new units of permanent affordable housing across Canada.

Click to play video: 'Federal government grants $7.4 million for affordable housing in Kingston' Federal government grants $7.4 million for affordable housing in Kingston
Federal government grants $7.4 million for affordable housing in Kingston
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagHousing tagLondon Ontario tagAffordable Housing tagFunding tagHomes tagRapid Housing Initiative tagfund tagrhi tagLondon affordable housing funding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers