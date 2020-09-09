Affordable housing units open in London’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A new affordable housing building is ready to open its doors in London’s east end with another on the way.

Construction is finished on the 3.5-storey, accessible apartment building at 1090 Hamilton Rd., with 10 units designated for homeless veterans.

Funding for the project comes from the joint federal and provincial Investment in Affordable Housing program and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.

“Struggling Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford,” Peter Fragiskatos, member of Parliament for London North Centre.

“This new rental housing development will add vitally needed affordable homes, giving more people in our community the opportunity to have the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in London.”

New affordable housing building in London at 1090 Hamilton Rd. Andrew Graham / Global News

The building is accessible and includes a wheelchair ramp, modified units and an elevator. The building is also close to grocery stores, transit and medical care.

A second complex, located at 440 Clarke Rd., funded by the same programs will include 33 affordable housing units for seniors, people with disabilities, recent immigrants, low-income residents and those with mental health and addiction issues.

Fragiskatos said the $8.4-million projects have a total of 115 units.

The second building will include a shared green space and a common room for tenants and is located close to amenities such as public transit and shopping.

“Supporting projects like these is one way we are helping to make our community housing system more efficient and sustainable, and to ensure that people can access the housing and supports they need today, and in the years to come,” said Steve Clark, Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs and housing.

The government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $55-billion plan the government says will create 125,000 new housing units, lift 530,000 families out of housing need, and repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.

Fragiskatos said the NHS will also reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent by the year 2028.

As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion over the next year to help sustain, repair and grow community housing in Ontario.

“Access to affordable housing and supports is a critical component of any community, and these facilities will provide a safe place to call home for community members who need and deserve it,” Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek said.