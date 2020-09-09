‘Super-Market’ headed to Mustang Drive-in in place of Comic Con

Send this page to someone via email

London Comic Con is giving a whole new meaning to the term “Super-Market” this year.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the London Comic Con, like many other events set to take place this year, is changing things up this year with a one-day social distancing “Super-Market.”

In place of a full event, London Comic Con fans will get the chance to shop at a marketplace filled with sci-fi, comics, gaming, horror, and anime.

“Even though some people have shifted to online sales, a lot of venders are losing large amounts of revenue because they can’t do events,” co-organizer Jake Windatt said.

Windatt said they considered a virtual event but realized they would do little to help the artists and other vendors they have grown to consider family.

Although several vendors have found markets or other places to sell their produce, Windatt said many are struggling.

“We wanted to do a market focused on pop culture and the vendors who have supported us throughout the years, so we have made it extremely reasonable for them.”

The market is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Mustang Drive-in.

#londonSUPERmarket happening Oct 3 at the @MustangDrivein1 – A safe, socially distanced outdoor market – buy your tickets by the carload – link in bio! #519fandom pic.twitter.com/R9mKuVQB73 — 🇨🇦London Comic Con (@ldnont_comiccon) September 9, 2020

Admission is $15 per car, and Windatt said people can dress up as long as the costume meets health guidelines.

He said they have worked to ensure everyone is adequately spaced out, and they can control how many people are shopping at one time to maintain physical distancing.

“We are operating this event in the absolute safest way possible.”

This year’s Comic Con has been posted to October 2021.