Canada

Outdoor community space beside Thunderbird House to open in Winnipeg, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Circle of Life Thunderbird House on the corner of Higgins and Main, as seen in 2023. A new community space is opening beside the building. View image in full screen
Circle of Life Thunderbird House on the corner of Higgins and Main, as seen in 2023. A new community space is opening beside the building. Marney Blunt / Global News
A newly-developed space in downtown Winnipeg is set to open next to the Circle of Life Thunderbird House, the city said Tuesday.

The Main and Henry Community Space includes a paved plaza, seating, picnic tables, trees and plants, and illuminated story markers complete with Indigenous teachings.

The space is a continuation of the work that was done last year, with the creation of Amoowigamig, the public washroom facility at 715 Main Street.

Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos called the opening of the space “a significant milestone” in the city’s efforts to create welcoming, inclusive environments.

“Situated next to the Circle of Life Thunderbird House and Amoowigamig, this space is more than just a place to gather — it’s a symbol of healing, connection, and community spirit,” Santos said.

“With the medicine planting today, we honour the deep cultural roots of this land and provide a safe space for everyone to rest, reflect, and find peace.”

The plaza, which had a budget of $567,000, was funded in part by the Canada Community-Building Fund, Arbor Day Foundation, TD Bank Group, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, and the Winnipeg Foundation — which also chipped in an additional $230,000 for the design and community consultations and engagement around the project, with the goal of contributing to long-term improvements in that particular area of Main Street.

“Main and Henry Community Space is an important project in our city,” said the Winnipeg Foundation’s president, Sky Bridges.

“The foundation is committed to supporting community-led projects, and this welcoming and healing space, created by and for the community, will have far-reaching, positive impacts.”

