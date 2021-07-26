2,860 rural Ancaster households to get high-speed internet by end of 2024

The provincial government is taking another step towards its goal of ensuring that all rural residents have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly confirms that the latest investment includes close to $2 million to bring connectivity to 2,860 households in the Mineral Springs and Sulphur Springs areas of rural Ancaster.
The local initiative is one of 13 projects announced by Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma on Monday to connect over 17,000 rural homes, at a cost of up to $14.7 million through the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program.
“From farmers who are growing crops, to students learning virtually, to businesspeople trying to expand their markets,” said Skelly, “our government really does recognize how critically important access to reliable internet is.”
Skelly added that importance has been highlighted by COVID-19, “my office has received numerous calls from parents throughout the pandemic, that were struggling because they didn’t have adequate internet access and speed, and their children were trying to study online.”
Surma said all of the projects announced on Monday are to be completed by the end of 2024, “and we’re in the midst of signing the contracts.”
