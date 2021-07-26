2,860 rural Ancaster households to get high-speed internet by end of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is taking another step towards its goal of ensuring that all rural residents have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly confirms that the latest investment includes close to $2 million to bring connectivity to 2,860 households in the Mineral Springs and Sulphur Springs areas of rural Ancaster.

Pleased to join Minister @KingaSurmaMPP to announce our government’s multilayered commitment to provide high-speed internet across Ontario by 2025. We are investing nearly $2 million dollars to connect 2,860 additional households in rural Hamilton to reliable connectivity. pic.twitter.com/M0kBTCTHTt — Donna Skelly (@SkellyHamilton) July 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The local initiative is one of 13 projects announced by Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma on Monday to connect over 17,000 rural homes, at a cost of up to $14.7 million through the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program.

“From farmers who are growing crops, to students learning virtually, to businesspeople trying to expand their markets,” said Skelly, “our government really does recognize how critically important access to reliable internet is.”

Skelly added that importance has been highlighted by COVID-19, “my office has received numerous calls from parents throughout the pandemic, that were struggling because they didn’t have adequate internet access and speed, and their children were trying to study online.”

Ontario is moving forward on its ambitious plan to bring high-speed internet to every community. Today, we announced up to 14.7M for 13 projects under the improving Connectivity for Ontario program, which will benefit 42 communities! #OntarioConnects pic.twitter.com/wHy9GP1XMc — Kinga Surma (@KingaSurmaMPP) July 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Surma said all of the projects announced on Monday are to be completed by the end of 2024, “and we’re in the midst of signing the contracts.”