Canada

Hamilton woman identified as victim of two-vehicle crash in Haldimand County

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 26, 2021 9:47 am
OPP say Nancy Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Friday, Haldimand Rd. 32 at Concession 2 Rd. View image in full screen
OPP say Nancy Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Friday, Haldimand Rd. 32 at Concession 2 Rd. Don Mitchell / Global News

Haldimand County OPP have identified the victim of a two-vehicle collision near Cayuga on Friday as a 67-year-old Hamilton woman.

OPP say Nancy Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Haldimand Road 32 at Concession 2 Road.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene just before noon on Friday.

OPP technical collision investigators are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information, can call 1-888-310-1122.

