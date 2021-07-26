SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Sunday, Monday

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:05 am
Margaret MacNeil, of Canada, right, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter butterfly as Sarah Sjoestroem, of Sweden, looks on at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
Margaret MacNeil, of Canada, right, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter butterfly as Sarah Sjoestroem, of Sweden, looks on at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Canada has won its first gold medal of the Olympics, with lots of action in the pool and judo ring in Tokyo Sunday night and Monday morning.

Swimming:

Maggie Mac Neil won Canada’s first gold medal of the Olympics, in the women’s 100m butterfly event.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., set a Canadian record at her first Olympics with a time of 55.59 seconds.

Read more: Maggie Mac Neil wins Canada’s first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics in 100m butterfly

She’s also Canada’s first multi-medallist in Tokyo, after winning freestyle relay silver with her teammates on July 24.

“I’m still kind of trying to wrap my head around the silver that we got yesterday,” Mac Neil said at a press conference Monday. “So I thought that was so incredible, swimming with those girls was amazing. But I don’t think this one is going to set in for quite a while.”

Judo:

Jessica Klimkait became the first-ever Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, when she defeated a Slovenian opponent for the bronze in the women’s 57kg event.

Read more: Canada’s Jessica Klimkait wins judo bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Her teammate Arthur Margelidon also made it to the bronze medal match in the men’s 73kg event, but he lost in seconds to opponent Tsgotbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia.

Canada’s Jessica Klimkait reacts after defeating Slovenia’s Kaja Kajzer in the judo women’s -57kg bronze medal B bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Canada’s Jessica Klimkait reacts after defeating Slovenia’s Kaja Kajzer in the judo women’s -57kg bronze medal B bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Basketball:

The Canadian women’s basketball team lost a preliminary round in a close game against Serbia, 72-68. Canada will face South Korea next on July 29.

Triathlon:

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Triathletes dive into the water as a broadcast boat prevents all swimmers from starting forcing a restart before the Men’s Individual Triathlon on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Triathletes dive into the water as a broadcast boat prevents all swimmers from starting forcing a restart before the Men’s Individual Triathlon on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk came in 15th place in the men’s individual triathlon event, while teammate Matt Sharpe came in 49th.

The event got off to a rocky start, with a media boat getting in the way of some of the swimmers. This meant that the athletes had to be called back to start again.

Read more: Media boat blocks men’s Olympic triathlon swimmers, causes false start

Diving:

Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray got fifth place in men’s 10m synchro diving, matching Canada’s best-ever result in this event.

Softball:

Canada defeated Italy 8-1 in opening round play. The team has already qualified for the bronze medal game, and will play either Mexico or Australia.

