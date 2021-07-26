Mary Simon set to be installed as Canada’s first Indigenous governor general

Send this page to someone via email

Mary Simon will be installed Monday morning as the country’s new governor general and will become the first Indigenous person to hold the role.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada earlier this month, replacing Julie Payette who resigned in January.

Trudeau will be among the few people allowed to witness the ceremony in person as public health guidelines have set limits on attendance and mask requirements for anyone there in person.

Simon will be greeted at the Senate building by a First Nations drumming circle and be accompanied by a traditional Inuit drummer on her way into the Senate chamber.

Inside the chamber, a traditional Inuit oil lamp will remain lit during the ceremony.

Simon’s first speech as governor general is to touch on the themes of reconciliation and youth.