Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mary Simon set to be installed as Canada’s first Indigenous governor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2021 7:34 am
Click to play video: 'Mary Simon’s historic journey from an Inuit village to Rideau Hall' Mary Simon’s historic journey from an Inuit village to Rideau Hall
WATCH: Mary Simon's historic journey from an Inuit village to Rideau Hall.

Mary Simon will be installed Monday morning as the country’s new governor general and will become the first Indigenous person to hold the role.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada earlier this month, replacing Julie Payette who resigned in January.

Click to play video: 'Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth' Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth
Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth

Trudeau will be among the few people allowed to witness the ceremony in person as public health guidelines have set limits on attendance and mask requirements for anyone there in person.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Simon will be greeted at the Senate building by a First Nations drumming circle and be accompanied by a traditional Inuit drummer on her way into the Senate chamber.

Read more: Pomp during a pandemic: What Mary Simon’s GG installation ceremony will look like

Inside the chamber, a traditional Inuit oil lamp will remain lit during the ceremony.

Simon’s first speech as governor general is to touch on the themes of reconciliation and youth.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagQueen Elizabeth tagGovernor General tagJulie Payette tagMary Simon tagCanada Governor General tagMary Simon Governor General tagindigenous governor general tagmary simon canada tagMary Simon Indigenous tagQueen Elizabeth Canada tagMary Simon Justin Trudeau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers