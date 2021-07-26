Menu

Canada

Child in critical condition after near-drowning at Burlington home swimming pool

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 6:39 am
File photo. Halton Regional Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Halton Regional Police. Files / Global News

Halton Regional Police say a child was pulled from the pool of a Burlington home and taken to hospital Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the city at 1:48 p.m. for reports a child had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool.

Police said life saving measures were performed and the child was transported to hospital where they remain in critical condition.

An investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

