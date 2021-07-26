Child in critical condition after near-drowning at Burlington home swimming pool

Halton Regional Police say a child was pulled from the pool of a Burlington home and taken to hospital Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a residence in the city at 1:48 p.m. for reports a child had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool.
Police said life saving measures were performed and the child was transported to hospital where they remain in critical condition.
Trending Stories
An investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments