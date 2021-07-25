Menu

Canada

Calgary fire crews kept busy with early morning blaze near train tracks in Ogden

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 1:40 pm
A fire on the train tracks in Ogden kept Calgary crews busy July 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A fire on the train tracks in Ogden kept Calgary crews busy July 25, 2021. Credit: Jason Thibert

Calgary fire crews were kept busy early Sunday morning with a blaze near the trains tracks in Ogden.

The Calgary fire department says crews responded to several grass and brush fires along the CN Rail line around 3 a.m. in the area of 30 Street and 60 Avenue S.E.

Video sent into Global News showed railroad ties on fire and flames and smoke billowing alongside the tracks.

Read more: Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary

The fire department said the fire was not suspicious in nature and may have been caused by a train.

Just last week, crews from three different stations were called out to battle a blaze along the track at Erin Woods Boulevard and 36 Street S.E.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was hurt in either fire.

