Calgary fire crews kept busy with early morning blaze near train tracks in Ogden

Calgary fire crews were kept busy early Sunday morning with a blaze near the trains tracks in Ogden.
The Calgary fire department says crews responded to several grass and brush fires along the CN Rail line around 3 a.m. in the area of 30 Street and 60 Avenue S.E.
Video sent into Global News showed railroad ties on fire and flames and smoke billowing alongside the tracks.
The fire department said the fire was not suspicious in nature and may have been caused by a train.
Just last week, crews from three different stations were called out to battle a blaze along the track at Erin Woods Boulevard and 36 Street S.E.
Nobody was hurt in either fire.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments