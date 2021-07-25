Regina man charged after man punched during alleged robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man has been charged with robbery after another man said he was punched in the face while the suspect tried to steal his bag and keys.

According to a police statement, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Albert Street at 3:39 p.m. after the male victim called 911.

Police found the suspect a short time later, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Naser Ali, 28, is also charged with breach of probation. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 7.

