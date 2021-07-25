Menu

Crime

Regina man charged after man punched during alleged robbery

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 1:17 pm
File / Global News

A Regina man has been charged with robbery after another man said he was punched in the face while the suspect tried to steal his bag and keys.

Read more: Regina police investigating death of man found in alley Saturday

According to a police statement, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Albert Street at 3:39 p.m. after the male victim called 911.

Police found the suspect a short time later, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Read more: Pickup truck backed into Cambridge building during robbery: Waterloo police

Naser Ali, 28, is also charged with breach of probation. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 7.

