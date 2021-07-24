Regina police investigating death of man found in alley Saturday

The Regina police service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating the death of a man found lying in an alley overnight.
Police say they were dispatched to the east alley of the 800-block of Queen Street for reports of an injured man at 1:30 a.m.
EMS was also dispatched and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been provided at this early stage of the investigation and the scene is still being held by police.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
