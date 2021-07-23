Menu

Crime

Police asking for information regarding homes being shot at in east Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 5:04 pm
An image of one of the windows that was shot at on the 400 block of Froom Crescent in Regina.
An image of one of the windows that was shot at on the 400 block of Froom Crescent in Regina. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Regina police are asking for input from the public regarding gunshots fired early Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 400 block of Froom Crescent near Arcola Avenue at 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers found one home had been shot at through the front window. While there was someone inside the house at the time, no one was physically hurt during the incident, police said.

Another house on the same block had its front window shot at as well. No one was inside the second home at the time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and any information can be directed to Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina' Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina – Jan 6, 2020
