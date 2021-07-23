Police asking for information regarding homes being shot at in east Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are asking for input from the public regarding gunshots fired early Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 400 block of Froom Crescent near Arcola Avenue at 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers found one home had been shot at through the front window. While there was someone inside the house at the time, no one was physically hurt during the incident, police said.

Another house on the same block had its front window shot at as well. No one was inside the second home at the time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and any information can be directed to Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

