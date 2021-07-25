Menu

Canada

Off-duty York police officer killed in southern Ontario motorcycle collision

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 11:53 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 31-year veteran with York Regional Police has died after being involved in a motorcycle collision with his wife on Friday while he was off-duty in southern Ontario.

Chief Jim MacSween said Sgt. Craig Heatley died of the injuries he received during a collision in Meaford, Ont. MacSween said Heatley’s wife is in serious but stable condition.

“This is a devastating and unexpected loss for all of Craig’s family, friends and platoon mates,” MacSween tweeted. “Craig was a well-respected 31-year veteran, who worked in Criminal investigations, Academics, Auto recovery and most recently in #4 District Uniform Patrol.”

Heatley was described as a dear friend who will be remembered for his “jovial personality, sense of humour and passion for policing,” said MacSween.

Trending Stories

The cause and events leading up to the collision are unknown at this time.

