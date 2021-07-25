SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian women divers secure silver at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2021 8:01 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal Olympian Jennifer Abel' Montreal Olympian Jennifer Abel
WATCH: Montreal Olympian Jennifer Abel – May 25, 2021

Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver in the women’s three-metre synchronized springboard, giving Canada its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Abel, from Laval, Que., and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu, from Saint-Constant, Que., overcame a slow start on their first two dives to finish with a total score of 300.78.

Read more: Canada’s first Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal won by women’s relay swimmers

The Chinese pair of Shi Tingmao and Wang Han finished first with 326.4 points. Germany’s Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel were third with 284.97 points.

Abel picked up her second Olympic medal. She won bronze in the same event with Emilie Heymans at the 2012 London Games.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins' Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins
Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins

Citrini-Beaulieu is making her Olympic debut.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair had to overcome some early nerves. Synchronization issues had them sixth after the first two dives.

But the Canadians seemed to get better as the event wore on. While never threatening the Chinese pair, Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu distanced themselves from the rest of the competition by getting the second-highest score in each of the final three dives.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagTokyo 2020 tagdivers tagOlympics 2021 tagOlympics 2020 tagCanada medals olympics tagdivers win silver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers