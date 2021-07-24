SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 170 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 124K more vaccines administered

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CN Tower, Toronto tourist attractions reopen' COVID-19: CN Tower, Toronto tourist attractions reopen
WATCH ABOVE: For nine months, Toronto’s iconic CN Tower has been closed to visitors. In the same way that Art Gallery of Ontario, an aquarium, museums and other venues have been shuttered because of the pandemic. But as Global’s Seán O’Shea reports, tourist sites in the city are re-opening their doors again.

Ontario reported 170 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 549,156.

For comparison, last Saturday 176 cases were reported.

Three new deaths were also announced on July 24, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,311.

A total of 538,421 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 150.

More than 19,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,451,025 tests and 5,325 remain under investigation.

Read more: ‘Vaccine certificates’ may speed up reopening, incentivize vaccination: Ontario science table

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 0.8 per cent, which down slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 0.9 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 0.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 132 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by four), 86 of whom are on a ventilator (up by two).

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 18,848,661 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 124,261. Of those, 105,628 were second doses.

In Ontario, 80.7 per cent of adults aged 18-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 67.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Science advisory table proposes COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ontario' Science advisory table proposes COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ontario
Science advisory table proposes COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ontario
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario coronavirus cases tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers