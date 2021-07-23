Menu

Sports

China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics in women’s rifle competition

By Mari Saito Reuters
Posted July 23, 2021 11:23 pm
Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins
WATCH ABOVE: Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

Yang responded to the pressure by firing 9.8 to snatch the gold with an Olympic record of 251.8.

Getting to know Team Canada as they represent our country in Tokyo
Getting to know Team Canada as they represent our country in Tokyo

Norwegian Jeanette Hegg Duestad had set an Olympic qualifying record of 632.9 to reach the final but finished just outside the medals.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Mari Saito; additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

© 2021 Reuters
