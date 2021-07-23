Second World War military ordnance found at Saskatoon home inert: police

Send this page to someone via email

A military ordnance was discovered in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood this week, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Avenue F North at roughly 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The item was discovered during the clean-up of a home, according to a press release.

Police said the Department of National Defence (DND) was alerted, which arrived and determined the Second World War device was inert.

With the help of the SPS explosives disposal unit, it was safely removed for disposal by the DND.

1:11 Stranded Saskatoon canoeist, dog rescued by military aircraft Stranded Saskatoon canoeist, dog rescued by military aircraft – Sep 18, 2020

Advertisement

Related News Canadian Armed Forces property left in Saskatchewan ditch stolen: RCMP