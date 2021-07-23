Menu

Canada

Second World War military ordnance found at Saskatoon home inert: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 8:25 pm
Saskatoon police say this Second World War military ordnance was found during the clean-up of a home in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say this Second World War military ordnance was found during the clean-up of a home in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

A military ordnance was discovered in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood this week, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Avenue F North at roughly 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: SaskEnergy infrastructure, clandestine lab ruled out as cause of fatal Saskatoon house blast

The item was discovered during the clean-up of a home, according to a press release.

Police said the Department of National Defence (DND) was alerted, which arrived and determined the Second World War device was inert.

With the help of the SPS explosives disposal unit, it was safely removed for disposal by the DND.

