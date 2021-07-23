Public asked to avoid part of Whalley as crews battle large house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Surrey asked the public to stay away as fire crews worked to prevent an aggressive house fire from spreading on Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called were called to 132A Street and 106 Street around 3:30 p.m., to reports of both a disturbance and a house fire.

Images from the scene showed a home fully engulfed in flames.

Two other neighbouring homes were also evacuated.

Police said power lines were down in the area, creating a dangerous hazard.

Mounties said 106A Avenue between 132 and 133 streets was closed, as was 132A Street, 105A Avenue to 108 Avenue, and 132 Street to University Drive.

