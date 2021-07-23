Missing Penticton resident last seen June 30; vehicle located at Manning Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are requesting help from the public in finding a Penticton, B.C., resident who may be missing in Manning Park.

According to Princeton RCMP, David Robert Greatrix, 62, was last seen leaving his Penticton residence during the early morning hours of June 30.

On July 15, staff at Manning Park Lodge located a vehicle belonging to Greatrix in the parking lot of a hiking trail. The vehicle was reported to have been parked there for some time.

“Police believe David Greatrix to possibly be in the Manning Park area, but have been unable to confirm his whereabouts and are concerned for his well-being,” said Princeton RCMP.

Greatrix is described as being five-foot-eleven in height, weighing 221 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Greatrix’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911.

Manning Park is where a young Newfoundland man went missing last fall, with police announcing on July 7 that a volunteer searcher had found his remains.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 12, after he didn’t return from a solo hiking trip in the provincial park.

A search for Naterer ensued but was eventually called off. His family coordinated an extensive effort to keep looking for him, with volunteers scouring park trails.

The Naterers say several items belonging to Jordan, including a backpack, were found on July 4, and their location indicated he walked nearly four kilometres through steep mountain drainage basins after a storm hit and he lost his way while hiking the Frosty Mountain Trail.

His remains were located around three kilometres from where his belongings were found.

— With files from the Canadian Press