Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘We know he can survive this’: Family of vanished man resumes private search in Manning Park

By Simon Little Global News
The search continues for a Vancouver man thought to be lost in Manning Park. View image in full screen
The search continues for a Vancouver man thought to be lost in Manning Park. Global News

The parents of a University of British Columbia graduate who vanished in the mountains of Manning Park last fall have resumed the search for their son and say they aren’t giving up.

“The ultimate goal is to bring our son home. Jordan is an electrical engineer, he’s a very smart hands-on young man,” Jordan Naterer’s mother Josie told Global News.

Read more: Prime minister’s help sought in search for N.L. man who disappeared in B.C.

“Jordan’s always mastered and overcome any challenge he’s had in life… we know our son and we know he can survive this.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Jordan's always mastered and overcome any challenge he's had in life… we know our son and we know he can survive this."

Naterer, 25, was last seen the Saturday before Thanksgiving in October 2020, leaving his Vancouver apartment. His black Honda Civic was found at the Frosty Mountain trailhead.

An official search was suspended in mid-October, but Naterer’s parents flew to B.C. from Newfoundland and hired a private company to continue scouring the park until December.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Jordan Naterer’s parents launch private search for son in Manning Park' Jordan Naterer’s parents launch private search for son in Manning Park
Jordan Naterer’s parents launch private search for son in Manning Park – Oct 20, 2020

Josie told Global News her husband had returned to the park in February to set the groundwork for search efforts that resumed last month.

Trending Stories
“What we’ve discovered through intel and generous volunteers that have come forward who hiked that weekend sending us photos [is] that Jordan did not summit the Frosty. We think, and what we see through photos and videos people have sent us … [is] that he turned around and went down either the Skyline or Windy Joe trails,” she said.

Read more: ‘We as parents will never give up’: Private search underway for missing hiker in B.C.’s Manning Park

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe our son saw people coming down off the mountains wet, tired, there was a huge snowstorm up at the summit, and said ‘I’m not going to do that, I can come back another time or when the season is better.'”

Josie said volunteers and donors had been extremely generous with their time and resources for the costly private search effort.

Small teams of volunteers continue to fan out and scour the Windy Joe, Frosty Mountain and Skyline trails, she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingManning ParkJordan Naterermisisng manJordan Naterer searchmanning park searchPrivate Searchnaterernaterer search

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers