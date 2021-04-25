‘We know he can survive this’: Family of vanished man resumes private search in Manning Park

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a University of British Columbia graduate who vanished in the mountains of Manning Park last fall have resumed the search for their son and say they aren’t giving up.

“The ultimate goal is to bring our son home. Jordan is an electrical engineer, he’s a very smart hands-on young man,” Jordan Naterer’s mother Josie told Global News.

“Jordan’s always mastered and overcome any challenge he’s had in life… we know our son and we know he can survive this.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Jordan's always mastered and overcome any challenge he's had in life… we know our son and we know he can survive this."

Naterer, 25, was last seen the Saturday before Thanksgiving in October 2020, leaving his Vancouver apartment. His black Honda Civic was found at the Frosty Mountain trailhead.

An official search was suspended in mid-October, but Naterer’s parents flew to B.C. from Newfoundland and hired a private company to continue scouring the park until December.

Josie told Global News her husband had returned to the park in February to set the groundwork for search efforts that resumed last month.

“What we’ve discovered through intel and generous volunteers that have come forward who hiked that weekend sending us photos [is] that Jordan did not summit the Frosty. We think, and what we see through photos and videos people have sent us … [is] that he turned around and went down either the Skyline or Windy Joe trails,” she said.

“We believe our son saw people coming down off the mountains wet, tired, there was a huge snowstorm up at the summit, and said ‘I’m not going to do that, I can come back another time or when the season is better.'”

Josie said volunteers and donors had been extremely generous with their time and resources for the costly private search effort.

Small teams of volunteers continue to fan out and scour the Windy Joe, Frosty Mountain and Skyline trails, she said.