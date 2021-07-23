The Dead South bring back member accused of sexual misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

A member of Regina band The Dead South (TDS) is back with the group after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2020.

In a post on the band’s website from June 18, 2021, the group shares they are bringing back cello player Danny Kenyon following his departure from the band nearly a year ago.

The allegations against Kenyon were shared on social media.

“This past year has been a time of reflection and learning,” reads the post on The Dead South’s website. “What we know for sure is that TDS just isn’t TDS without the four of us, so we want to continue this journey with Danny.”

“We look forward to playing shows again, and we look forward to doing this with our original lineup.”

The Dead South is preparing for its upcoming tour which starts up at the end of August.

Global News has contacted the band for comment.