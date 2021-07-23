Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The Dead South bring back member accused of sexual misconduct

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 6:21 pm
The band has announced that Danny Kenyon has returned to the group ahead of their upcoming tour. View image in full screen
The band has announced that Danny Kenyon has returned to the group ahead of their upcoming tour. Dafydd Owen / The Canadian Press

A member of Regina band The Dead South (TDS) is back with the group after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2020.

In a post on the band’s website from June 18, 2021, the group shares they are bringing back cello player Danny Kenyon following his departure from the band nearly a year ago.

The allegations against Kenyon were shared on social media.

Read more: The Dead South’s Danny Kenyon exits band following sexual misconduct allegations

“This past year has been a time of reflection and learning,” reads the post on The Dead South’s website. “What we know for sure is that TDS just isn’t TDS without the four of us, so we want to continue this journey with Danny.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We look forward to playing shows again, and we look forward to doing this with our original lineup.”

The Dead South is preparing for its upcoming tour which starts up at the end of August.

Global News has contacted the band for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagRegina tagsexual misconduct tagSask tagyqr tagSaskatchewan Music tagSexual Allegations tagThe Dead South tagDead South tagDanny Kenyon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers