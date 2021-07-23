Menu

Crime

Alliston, Ont. man charged after allegedly spitting on officers following single-vehicle crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 4:43 pm
At about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a man as driving erratically on Sideroad 10 near Line 11 before his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled on its hood, officers say. View image in full screen
At about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a man as driving erratically on Sideroad 10 near Line 11 before his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled on its hood, officers say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Alliston, Ont., man has been charged with numerous offences after he resisted arrest and spat on first responders following a single-vehicle crash in Bradford, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 2:25 p.m., a man was driving erratically on Sideroad 10 near Line 11 before his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled on its hood, officers say.

Police arrested the man for impaired driving. They tried to place him in custody, but officers say he resisted arrest and spat on them.

Ryan Gagnon, 23, from Alliston, was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, impaired driving, uttering threats, driving while under suspension and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero as a novice driver.

The man was held for a bail hearing.

