Alliston, Ont. man charged after allegedly spitting on officers following single-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

An Alliston, Ont., man has been charged with numerous offences after he resisted arrest and spat on first responders following a single-vehicle crash in Bradford, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 2:25 p.m., a man was driving erratically on Sideroad 10 near Line 11 before his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled on its hood, officers say.

Police arrested the man for impaired driving. They tried to place him in custody, but officers say he resisted arrest and spat on them.

Ryan Gagnon, 23, from Alliston, was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, impaired driving, uttering threats, driving while under suspension and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero as a novice driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was held for a bail hearing.

1:20 Deadly collision in Clarington Deadly collision in Clarington