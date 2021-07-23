Birdhouse City comes back to life thanks to Prince Edward County volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Local volunteers have spruced up a Picton, Ont., fixture that’s home to various species of feathered friends.

The unveiling of the newly refurbished Birdhouse City at the Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area took place Friday. Quinte Conservation, which oversees the area, describes the project as: “a miniature community of purposeful and whimsical hand-crafted birdhouses depicting the unique character, culture, and history of Prince Edward County.”

After years of disrepair, work from local volunteers has brought the model city back to life.

“We’ve actually been able to put up 38 birdhouses,” said Gillian Carson, stakeholder and outreach engagement volunteer.

She says there were 55 birdhouses still standing, but at the height of its popularity, Birdhouse City boasted about 100 replica structures.

“I grew up here as a kid and to see it fall into such disrepair over the years was devastating,” said Lana Gorlitz, who volunteered to help restore the space.

She was one of about 50 volunteers in the region who made the redevelopment possible.

“Their efforts to raise money, to restore these structures, to get volunteers, to get the support from the community, to help install the posts and lumber — it’s been absolutely amazing,” said Brad McNevin, Quinte Conservation CAO.

The little city has been around since 1980, and the dwellings are modelled after area landmarks like the Crystal Palace and the MacPherson House.

The volunteers plan to bring Birdhouse City back to its former glory and to refurbish or recreate all 100 homes for fowl to use and for locals to enjoy.

