OPP investigating fatal collision in Haldimand County

One person is dead after two vehicles collided about 10 kilometers east of Cayuga in Haldimand County on Friday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators have not released the nature of the crash but said it happened on Haldimand Road 32 at Concession 2 Road just before noon.

An individual in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The intersection will be closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators are on scene,” OPP said in a release.

