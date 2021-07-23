Man facing murder charge in Tammy Boratynec case to return to court in August

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Boratynec in 2016 is expected to return to Saint John Provincial Court in August to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Mark Andrew Carty, 57, made a brief appearance in person on Friday, giving him an opportunity to speak with duty counsel.

Carty was arrested July 2 and has been in custody ever since. He is charged in the death of the 43-year-old Boratynec, whose body was found in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

Judge Andrew Palmer set a date of Aug. 23 for Carty’s next appearance, at which time a date for a preliminary hearing is expected to be set.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee told the court that the Crown is seeking a direct indictment for Carty, which would bypass a preliminary hearing and move the case directly to trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Carty, wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue medical-style facemask, stood in the prisoners’ box and said only two words during the appearance.

“Yes, sir,” he replied to Palmer, who had asked Carty if he understood the proceedings.

Carty was then led out of the courtroom.

Friday’s appearance was scheduled after Carty attempted to waive his right to a preliminary hearing during a previous court date just three days after his arrest.

The judge at the time denied Carty’s request because the accused indicated he had not spoken with a lawyer.