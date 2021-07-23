Casinos in Niagara Falls reopen to public with safety measures

Send this page to someone via email

Casinos in the Niagara Region will reopen on Friday after being closed for nearly a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Ford government’s third step in a reopening plan, indoor venues like casinos, museums, aquariums, landmarks, galleries, fairs and amusement parks can once again take on customers at 50 per cent capacity.

Both Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls will be back in business with physical distancing, masks, limited gaming and new safety measures, including barriers between machines.

Both will be reopening gaming floors, which include slots, cafés and bars. However, most gaming tables will be closed until July 30, with the exception of those offering electronic games.

“At this time, table games and the poker room will not be available at Casino Niagara. As we progress through re-opening these offerings will be evaluated,” Casino Niagara said in a statement on its reopening.

The casinos are accepting cash but encouraging contactless methods of payment (tapping credit or debit cards) to increase safety.

Performances at both facilities are still paused.

Prior to the pandemic, an estimated 4,000 people combined were employed at the casinos. About 1,000 were called back to work last week.

