Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash that results in partial closure of Highway 400 in Toronto

A woman has been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Toronto Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 8:40 p.m.

Officials told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics after she had to be cut out of her vehicle.

Toronto Fire Services crews were called to where the crash happened in order to clean up a fuel spill on the highway.

Officers blocked off several southbound lanes of the highway in response to the crash, causing major delays on the highway.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Thursday night.